Jammu and Kashmir administration confirmed on Saturday that daytime restrictions have been eased in 22 districts of the erstwhile state whose special status was abated on August 5.

The daytime clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir has been lifted in all 22 districts of the state, reported ANI. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh confirmed that daytime restrictions in the erstwhile state has been relaxed from all 105 police state jurisdictions asserting that the move has been made following improvement in the state.

The state administration notified the schools to open on a regular basis to bring normalcy. Since the time BJP-led Centre abrogated Article 370, there has been communication clampdown in the valley with only occasional ease of restrictions. The authorities have begun easing restrictions with the reopening of landline connectivity in Kashmir while the Jammu region has a relatively better situation where maximum restrictions have been eased.

Other than communication clampdown, there has been a major detention spree as well with most of them being stakeholders. Reportedly, several have been shifted to jails in New Delhi and Agra. As far as the political prisoners are concerned, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Farooq Abdullah have been charged with the Public Safety Act, a draconian law that suppresses rights of detainees. While PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have been kept in house arrest.

In the backdrop of sudden alteration of Article 370, several IAS officers resigned from the services citing breach of fundamental rights and subversion of democracy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been trying hard to internationalise the Kashmir issue, after failing to convince UNSC to issue an official condemnation of India, it made one final attempt at the UNGA. Pakistan claimed that Kashmir youth was radicalised because of oppression by the security forces in India and urged the international community to stand in solidarity with Kashmiris.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the UNGA focused on development initiatives undertaken by the Indian government which included sanitation, poverty, employment. He also urged the international community to unite against terror.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App