Hizbul Mujahideen on Friday released the 14 abducted family members of the Jammu and Kashmir policemen. The family members were abducted from the areas across Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag of South Kashmir. The development came soon after the police released Hizbul operational commander Riyaz Naikoo's father Assadullah Naikoo and three other family members of the militants who were arrested on Thursday.

Soon after the police released Hizbul operational commander Riyaz Naikoo’s father Assadullah Naikoo, the militant organisation on Friday released the 14 abducted family members of the Jammu and Kashmir policemen. Also, the Jammu and Kashmir police also released three family members of the militants who were arrested on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, close relatives of 10 police personnel were kidnapped by militants. Earlier on Thursday, three of the 14 family members were released by Hizbul. The situation in the Valley worsened after the militants released a video clip of relative pleading for mercy.

Also, the militants have carried out the abductions in retaliation to the arrest of Hizbul chief Syed Salahudin ‘s son Syed Shakeel Ahmad, in a terror-funding case on Thursday. Other factors that added to the tension among J&K police personnel was a statement released by Hizbul working commander Riyaz in which he claimed that the police has compelled the militants to follow “an eye for an eye policy”.

Notably, the militant organisation conducted raids and abducted relatives of police personnel in a response to the arrest of some terrorists’ relatives in Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the abductions. While Abdullah dubbed the abductions “worrying”, Mufti said that the abductions mark a new low in our situation.

Earlier the nine of the eleven abducted people have been identified as: Zubair Ahmad Bhat, Arif Ahmad Sankar, Faizan Ahmad Makro, Sumar Ahmad Rather, Gowher Ahmad Malik, Zahoor Ahmad Zargar, Mohammed Shafi, Naseer Ahmad Mir Midoora, and Adnan Ashraf Shah.

