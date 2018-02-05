All 84 schools situated in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have been closed for next three days. The shutdown of the all 84 schools operating to provide education in the area was done after the shelling by Pakistan started getting close to the residential areas following which the locals were forced to flee and seek safer shelter in order to avoid any life threats. Commenting on the reports of shutdown of 84 schools in Rajouri district, Superintendent Inspector, of Rajouri District said the schools have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Following the killing of an Indian Army Captain along with three other Army jawans in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army, all 84 schools situated in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have been closed for next three days. The shutdown of schools in the area was done after the shelling by Pakistan started getting close to the residential areas following which the locals were forced to flee and seek safer shelter in order to avoid any life threats. The heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district. Reports suggest that this is the second time that the schools operating in the valley were forced to shut following heavy shelling by Pakistan.

Commenting on the reports of shutdown of 84 schools in Rajouri district, Superintendent Inspector, of Rajouri District said the schools have been closed as a precautionary measure. The officer said, "In wake of ceasefire violation, we have closed all 84 schools as a precautionary measure & have pressed into action our emergency evacuation teams. We have established relief camps & will be shifting people there in case of emergency." On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Shahid Iqbal said that all 84 schools located in 0-5 km from the LoC stretch from Sunderbani to Manjakote shall remain closed for the next three days (Monday to Tuesday).

Jammu & Kashmir: 84 schools closed as a precautionary measure after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri sector yesterday. Four Army personnel lost their lives & one was injured in the ceasefire violation; Latest visuals from Manjakote area pic.twitter.com/k8n9IGVBox — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

Reports suggested that following the indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistani forces round the clock, the situation in the area was very tense. The deceased Army officer and jawans belonged to 15 JAKLI Battalion of 25 Infantry Division. As per sources, the incident took place around 3:30 pm on Sunday. In the indiscriminate mortar shelling from across the border, 2 army jawans were also severely injured.