Amid detention of mainstream political leaders, Jammu and Kashmir announces Block Development Council elections on October 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced that the Block Development Council (BDC) elections would be held on October 24, 2019. Chief electoral officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said that the elections would be conducted to choose chairperson to the BDC in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Kumar said that 310 blocks would go to polls. He asserted that the official notification would be released on October 1. The candidates can file their nominations till October 9 while the last date to withdraw your participation would be October 11, Kumar added.

The block development councils (BDC) polls have been announced at a time when over 250 mainstream political leaders in the Valley were put under detention under the J&K Public Safety Act. Apart from that, the Valley has been under a government clampdown since the invalidation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar has confirmed that the voting will be held in the Valley on October 24, from 9 am to 1 pm. He added that the counting of votes would also take place on the same day beginning from 3 pm. The entire process would be completed by November 5, he said.

Out of the 310 blocks, 172 seats are reserved for Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Women candidates, reports said. Kumar has confirmed that there are a total of 26,629 electors, of which 8,313 are female, 18,316 male.

In November-December 2018, a total of 23,629 panches and 3,652 sarpanches were elected, however, more than 61% panch wards and 45% sarpanch wards in the Valley are not occupied by anyone.

When asked about the detention of most of the senior party leaders in the Valley, Kumar said the state election commission would ensure that every political party or candidate should have a fair and equal chance of succeeding.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App