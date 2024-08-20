Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-Terror Operation Against Militants Enters Second Day

In a relentless effort to crack down on terrorists hiding in the Dudu area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, an anti-terror operation against the “highly trained militants” entered its second day on Tuesday. Security forces, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, are conducting a search operation to trace and eliminate the militants.

On Monday, militants opened fire on a joint patrol party in the Cheel area of Dudu, resulting in the martyrdom of CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Kumar. According to Udhampur police, “During an area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of the JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one CRPF Inspector suffered bullet injuries and has attained martyrdom. The operation continues.”

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the CRPF Inspector who lost his life in the Udhampur encounter. Earlier, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Udhampur-Reasi Range, commented, “This is very sad, but it is part of our duty.”

Bhat described the terrain as particularly challenging due to its dense forests, hilly topography, and poor network coverage. He added, “Despite these hurdles, we are committed to our duty, and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. We are using technology and drones to neutralize the threat as soon as possible.”

Security has been tightened across the region in response to the encounter, with forces remaining vigilant against further threats. The CRPF, in a statement on X, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Inspector Singh, saluting his courage and dedication. “On August 19, in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, brave Inspector Kuldeep Singh of the 187 Battalion CRPF sacrificed his life on the altar of duty while fighting the terrorists. CRPF salutes our brave soldier’s indomitable courage, valor, and devotion to the motherland. We always stand with the family of our brave man,” the statement read.

The ongoing operation continues to search for and neutralize the remaining terrorists, with modern technology, including drones, being employed to aid in the search efforts. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir as the region prepares for its upcoming assembly elections after a decade-long gap. The elections are scheduled to occur in three phases, with polling set for September and October and the counting of votes to follow on October 4th. The security situation remains a critical concern as the polling dates approach.

