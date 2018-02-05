Four Indian soldiers were killed and four other persons were injured in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday. Following the killing, all 84 schools situated in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have been closed for next three days.

Four Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed and four other persons were injured on Sunday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts, defence officials said. “Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on the LoC in Bhimber Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri today (Sunday) evening with small arms, automatics and mortars. An officer and three soldiers were killed and two others injured,” said a defence source. “Indian positions are retaliating strongly and effectively,” said the source, adding that heavy firing exchanges are going on in the area. Further details were not available.

Earlier on Sunday, a 15-year old girl and a soldier were injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Shahpur area of the LoC in Poonch district. According to army officials, the firing started around 11 a.m. with Pakistani soldiers using small arms, automatics, and mortars. Indian troops retaliated strongly, they added. Following the killing of an Indian Army Captain along with three other Army jawans in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army, all 84 schools situated in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have been closed for next three days.

The shutdown of schools in the area was done after the shelling by Pakistan started getting close to the residential areas following which the locals were forced to flee and seek safer shelter in order to avoid any life threats. The heavy shelling by the Pakistani troops took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district. Reports suggest that this is the second time that the schools operating in the valley were forced to shut following heavy shelling by Pakistan.