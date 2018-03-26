The Indian Army’s cavalcade of Commanding Officer (CO) belonging to 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was attacked by a group of terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 26. Following the attack, the security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting searches in the nearby areas.

On Monday morning, some unidentified terrorist attacked the Indian Army cavalcade of a Commanding Officer belonging to 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Jammu and Kashmir. The following attack took place in Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the attack on Army cavalcade, the security forces have cordoned off the area and are currently conducting search operations in the area to find if any terrorists are hiding. The attack on Army’s cavalcade took place just a few days after a terrorist was gunned down in Shopian district after a mobile vehicle check post was attacked.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of Commanding Officer’s cavalcade being attacked, an investigating police officer said that the exchange of fire took place at Kachdoora area of Shopian district. The officer said, “After the attack, the Kachdoora area has been placed under cordon.” No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident. Just a few hours before the cavalcade was attacked, the Indian Army on Sunday had neutralised a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between the security forces and the terrorists broke out after the latter had opened fire at security forces.

During the encounter, one civilian was also injured, who was later rushed to a nearby hospital by the security officers. Just two days before the Army cavalcade was attacked in Shopian, Indian security officials had carried out a joint operation with Anantnag Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Dooru area of Anantnag where they gunned down two Pakistani terrorists belonging to terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The security forces also recovered AK47 and other explosives from the killed terrorists.

