The Indian Army on Monday thwarted a pre-dawn attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on one of its post along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir Naugam sector and killed 2 of the intruders in the encounter. Quadcopters were used to locate the dead bodies of suspected Pakistani soldiers, who were gunned down by the Indian Army while foiling an attempt by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) to carry out an attack across the LoC. From the 2 bodies, IEDs, incendiary material, explosives and a number of arms and ammunition were recovered, giving rise to speculations that they intended to carry out a massive attack.

The fire-fight continued the whole night, while a search operation was carried out in the entire area to detect other intruders.

While some of the intruders managed to escape, under the cross-border firing and adverse weather conditions, Indian side retaliated strongly using machine guns, mortars and rockets.

This has come a day after a shootout broke out between 2 Army guards and unknown gunmen at Ratnuchak Military station after jawans manning 03 Brigade Officer Quarter post noticed suspicious movement around the facility.

This has come a day after a shootout broke out between 2 Army guards and unknown gunmen at Ratnuchak Military station after jawans manning 03 Brigade Officer Quarter post noticed suspicious movement around the facility.

The incident took place after sentry outside Ratnuchak Military station noticed unknown men suspiciously moving towards the entry gate. They were challenged and a fire-fight followed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 266 militants have been neutralised in 2018, highest since 2008. The month of November alone witnessed the highest number of militants being killed in a decade.

