Jammu and Kashmir: Army on Sunday has launched an attack on terror camps in PoK. In Tangdhar sector of J&K, 2 soldiers and a civilian have been killed so far.

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire. The other three civilians were also injured in the firing. Meanwhile, several houses have also been damaged in the incident due to shelling.

The Indian army in retaliation has caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan. The army has launched attacks on terrorist camps inside the PoK. The army has used artillery guns while attacking the terrorist camps inside the PoK.

The Indian army has confirmed that two soldiers have been killed in the ceasefire violation. The army has accused Pakistan Army for pushing infiltrators into Indian territory.

Last week, one soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Besides the death of 2 Army jawans & a civilian in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector today, 3 others were injured. 1 house and a rice godown completely damaged, 2 cars damaged and 2 cow shelters with 19 cattle & sheep inside, destroyed. https://t.co/Gm4a48s79l — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

Over 2,000 times ceasfire violations have done by Pakistan in 2019. More than 7 people have died and scores have been injured due to the indiscriminate firing by Pakistan.

For the last several decades, Indian has been asking Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding but Pakistan is violating the ceasefire agreement.

Indian army has used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory. https://t.co/MHfOLqbYUr — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

Earlier in 2019, a suicide bomber carried out an attack on the CRPF convoy in the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir. More than 40 security personnel were killed. Later, the IAF in return attacked the terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot area where at least 200 to 300 terrorists were killed. Pakistan then snapped the airspace ties and closed its airspace for the Indian flights.

Sources: Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) have been targeted/destroyed, fatalities reported. Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. pic.twitter.com/phQucUX9Zz — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

The relation between the two countries remains grim since the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. Imran Khan had visited several countries for getting support against India’s decision over Kashmir. India, on the other hand, has totally rejected Pakistan’s claim over Kashmir by saying Kashmir is its integral part.

