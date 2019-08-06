Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir Bill in Lok Sabha today. Earlier on Monday, the Centre revoked Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir amid the massive uproar from the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. The move comes a day after the BJP-led central government’s historic resolution to abrogate Article 370 made its way through Rajya Sabha. The bill is being debated in Lok Sabha today. Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill for the reorganisation of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir at 11 am in Lok Sabha. Earlier on Monday, a ruckus was triggered in Rajya Sabha after the government revoked Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Article 370 was revoked amid massive opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Apart from that, Amit Shah also proposed the division of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into different union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with its own legislator and Ladakh without legislator. Amit Shah’s proposal triggered protests from opposition parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP and Left. However, regional parties including BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK have supported the move.

On the other hand, the situation in Kashmir valley continues to get worsened. The police on Monday arrested former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah along with People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone. Meanwhile, mobile communication and Internet services remained snapped in the area.

Here is what Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha today:

When I say Jammu and Kashmir, I mean Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) also

Aksai Chin also a part of Jammu and Kashmir, hence an integral part of India

Can sacrifice my life for Jammu and Kashmir

Parliament has the right to frame laws for Jammu and Kashmir because it is an integral part of India

India doesn’t need the permission of the United Nations (UN) on Kashmir dispute

All provisions of Article 1 are applicable to Jammu and Kashmir

Do Congress leaders want UN intervention on Kashmir issue?

Here are the Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App