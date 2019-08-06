Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation LIVE updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. The move comes a day after the BJP-led central government’s historic resolution to abrogate Article 370 made its way through Rajya Sabha. The bill is being debated in Lok Sabha today. Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill for the reorganisation of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir at 11 am in Lok Sabha. Earlier on Monday, a ruckus was triggered in Rajya Sabha after the government revoked Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Article 370 was revoked amid massive opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Apart from that, Amit Shah also proposed the division of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into different union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with its own legislator and Ladakh without legislator. Amit Shah’s proposal triggered protests from opposition parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, NCP and Left. However, regional parties including BSP, BJD, TRS and AIADMK have supported the move.
On the other hand, the situation in Kashmir valley continues to get worsened. The police on Monday arrested former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah along with People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone. Meanwhile, mobile communication and Internet services remained snapped in the area.
Here is what Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha today:
- Amit Shah said when he says Jammu and Kashmir he means Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) also.
- Aksai Chin also a part of Jammu and Kashmir, hence an integral part of India
- Amit Shah said he can sacrifice his life for Jammu and Kashmir
- Parliament has the right to frame laws for Jammu and Kashmir because it is an integral part of India.
- India doesn't need the permission of the United Nations (UN) on Kashmir dispute
- All provisions of Article 1 are applicable to Jammu and Kashmir
- Amit Shah questioned Congress leaders if they want UN intervention on Kashmir issue.
Amit Shah on Article 370 abrogation
While replying to Congress, Amit Shah said that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India. He said there is absolutely no legal and constitutional doubt over it. He said that it's not a political move. He added that the Parliament has full powers to make laws for the entire country. He said that both the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and India allow for this.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary questions Article 370 abrogation
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary questioned that the Centre that how could the Centre call Jammu and Kashmir an internal issue as it has been monitored since 1948 by the UN. He added that the Centre did not think about PoK, and violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight.
Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill in Lok Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah has tabled Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill along with the revocation of Article 370 in Lok Sabha. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary opposes Centre's bill to revoke Article 370. Congress leader has asked for clarification from the central government in Lok Sabha.
PM Modi meets Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda
The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar & Nitin Gadkari is underway, at the Parliament has concluded.
Peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir post-revocation of Article 370
There is peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the government sources said on the situation in the state post-revocation of Article 370. The sources said there has been no agitation held in the area and people are moving about for essential work. Meanwhile, Section 144 is still imposed in the Valley. Mobile services and Internet services have been snapped in the area.