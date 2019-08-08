Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has alleged Centre government of spending money in Kashmir through illegal means. He has said that they are hiring paid actors to get support from the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir were stopped by security forces at Srinagar Airport on Thursday. Reports said Azad will be sent back from the airport itself as the government of India has put tight security for the people of Kashmir and nobody is allowed to go there.

The Congress leader expressed his concerns over the scrapping of the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. He has said the government is pressurizing the civilians and troubling them unnecessarily. Opposition leader Azad, who flew to Srinagar today, had said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has murdered the Constitution of India with the abrogation of Article 370.

Reacting over NSA Ajit Doval’s meeting with the locals in Kashmir, Azad alleged that money can do anything and it is money which is being spending on Kashmir by the Centre government. On Wednesday, a video surfaced on social media in which NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to Shopian in South Kashmir amid heightened security. NSA Ajit Doval was seen interacting with locals over lunch outside closed shops in Shopian.

Earlier, this week Home Minister Amit Shah moved the abrogation bill 370 and the bill also splits the J&K into two Union Territories. Ladakh which was earlier the division of J&K has been changed into separate Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s government has detained several political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Several social activists and industrialists including Shakeel Qalander, Mubeen Shah, Yaseen Khan, professor Hameeda Nayeem, and others.

The current government is still working on the process of detention on the basis of the suspects hence there are full possibilities of increase in number. There are so many people raising against the abrogation of article 370. Home minister Amit Shah is answering to every question of the opposition. Amit Shah said the decision has been taken for the welfare of Kashmiri’s, he promised to establish a remarkable change in the state of Kashmir in five years.

