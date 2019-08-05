Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: Pakistan president has called for an immediate joint session of Parliament. Apart from that, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for Corps Commanders meeting tomorrow. in the wake of India's decision to scrap Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday immediately called Joint Session of Parliament in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to scrap Article 370. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been demanding an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders to discuss the ongoing situation.

Responding to the matter, Shehbaz Sharif said that the abrogation of Article 370 was a matter of Pakistan’s national interest, adding the entire nation was united on the front. He further termed the Indian government’s decision as an act of treason against the United Nations.

Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval is scheduled to visit Kashmir valley today along with other senior security officials to review the situation on the ground. Several states have been put on high alert after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the proposal to scrap Jammu and Kashmir Article 370. Reacting to the developments, Pakistan has said that it would exercise all possible options to counter India’s illegal step.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also condemned the move saying dividing Jammu and Kashmir into 2 Union Territories (UT) is evident that the BJP has lost hope. He said that India’s decision would not solve the problem but escalate it. He added that the time would show what dangerous game has been played.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called for a meeting of the Corps Commanders Conference to discuss the situation after India decided to scrap Article 370.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Jammu ad Kashmir and mobile and internet services have been suspended. Mainstream leaders including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah have also condemned the decision.

