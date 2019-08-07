After the revocation of Article 370 and the decision to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two different Union territories, Pakistan has finally reacted on the situation.

Pakistan has decided to downgrade trade ties with India and has asked the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad to return. This seems to be the Pakistani establishment’s decision to snap or turn down any diplomatic link with India. As expected after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into 2 separate union territories, Pakistan will also raise the issue in the United Nations Security Council.

Reports said Pakistan will also close the Wagah border crossing.

The National Security Council of Pakistan took these decisions at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting spoke of Article 370 abrogation and the effects on the ties between the two countries. The decisions taken in the meeting are: Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India, suspension of bilateral trade with India, review of bilateral arrangements, matter to be taken to United Nations, including the Security Council. The meeting also decided to observe August 14, the Pakistan Independence Day, a day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of NSC at Prime Minister’s Office. Committee discussed situation arising out of unilateral & illegal actions by Indian govt, situation inside Indian Occupied J&K and along LOC.

The Committee decided to take following actions: pic.twitter.com/2wVySU4IxP — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 7, 2019

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa was in the meeting. On Tuesday, Bajwa had called a corps’ commanders conference in military headquarters, Rawalpindi. The meeting of the army had stood by the Khan government’s decision to reject the abrogation of Article 370. The meeting saw Bajwa say the Pakistan army stands by Kashmiris and were prepared to go any distance to fulfill their obligations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan shut its airspace for Indian flights.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi is also said to have raised the topic with UN Security Council president Joanne Wronecka. Going by the actions declared today, it seems Pakistan is set to rake up the issue in international for a once again. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to react to this unilateral move by Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App