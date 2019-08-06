Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: Rahul Gandhi has broken his silence over the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, and called it an abuse of executive power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday warned that the Centre’s unilateral decision to abrogate Article 370 would have great implications for the National security. Breaking his silence over the central government’s decision to revoke Article 370, 35A, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the former Congress chief termed it as abuse of executive power. A nation is made by its people, not plots of lands, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He asserted that the national integration could not be promoted by single-handedly taking the decision of tearing apart Jammu and Kashmir, elected representatives and violating our Constitution. However, the Congress was seen divided over the BJP-led Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Earlier in the morning, Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha amid the uproar from the Opposition. Opposition leader Manish Tewari also raised his voice against the bill and said that the government has set a wrong example with the decision.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in the Valley. The mobile and Internet services have been snapped. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has also opposed the government’s move saying the Centre should have spoken to all the stakeholders.

