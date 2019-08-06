Amit Shah on PoK, Aksai Chin and Ladakh: Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt over it. He said when he talks about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are included in it.

Amit Shah on PoK, Aksai Chin and Ladakh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for ignoring the plight of Kashmiris and asked the party to make its stance clear on bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. After tabling the Bill in the Lok Sabha, the home minister made it clear that the BJP leaders can sacrifice their lives for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. While the BJP’s attempt to scrap Article 370 is seen as a tribute to party’s founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Congress has been caught in a Catch-22 situation. Half of the party leaders support the BJP’s nationalistic agenda, the others allege the saffron party has killed democracy by not consulting the political leadership and Kashmiris. On July 31, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav had said that whatever decision the government or Supreme Court takes regarding article 35A would be for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah made it clear that Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt over it. He said when he talks about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are included in it. Speaking about the people of Ladakh, Shah said it has been long-standing demand from the people of Ladakh for UT status and Ladakh will include Aksai Chin. Two hill councils will continue to function simultaneously, he added.

The BJP leaders applauded Shah for his speech when he said he and other party leaders can sacrifice their life for Jammu and Kashmir. The home minister also said that Parliament has the right to frame laws for Jammu and Kashmir because it is an integral part of India and all provisions of Article 1 of the Constitution are applicable to the Union Territory (Kashmir).

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress the BJP leader said the former should make its stance clear on Kashmir issue. He also questioned them if they want UN intervention on the Kashmir issue. At the same time, Shah made it clear that India doesn’t need the permission of the United Nations (UN) on Kashmir dispute as claimed by Pakistan and Pakistan supporters.

The United States on Monday urged India to engage in discussion with those affected by its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status but also noted that New Delhi describes this action as an “internal matter”. The US is closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the US also taking note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories. The statement issued in Washington, referred to India’s position on this issue, without mentioning the Pakistani position. Ortagus said they note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter.

