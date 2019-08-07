BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar made an outrageous remark on Kashmiri women following the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A by the Centre on Monday. He said the workers were excited, especially the unmarried ones as now they will be able to marry Muslim women living in the state.

The MLA claimed that women living in the valley were tortured and if they married a guy from UP then their citizenship was also cancelled. He asked his Muslim workers to celebrate the abrogation of special status saying that now they would be eligible to marry the ‘fair Kashmiri’ girls. He added that from Hindus to Muslims, the entire country should celebrate this moment.

Thanking PM Modi at the rally, he said his dream was fulfilled and that the entire country was happy with the historic decision. He added that people from Leh, Ladakh were also happy. Further, he claimed to have phoned an acquaintance in Kashmir to enquire about buying property given the abrogation of Article 35A.

The BJP MLA also said he would soon be buying a house in Kashmir because everything from men to women was beautiful in the valley.

Defending his remarks he said he did not say anything wrong and reiterated that anyone could now marry a Kashmiri girl without any issue. He said people of Kashmir have gained actual freedom through reorganisation of states, reported The Indian Express.

BJP-led ruling government at the Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 which provided the state with special status. The move was declared with the Presidential order while reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories i.e. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh bill was passed yesterday in the upper house.

