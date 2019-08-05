The Centre in an unprecedented move abrogated Article 370 that defined the constitutional identity of the Jammu and Kashmir. With abrogation, the special status of Jammu and Kashmir stand null and void.

The Centre in an unprecedented move today scrapped Article 370 that provided the state with special powers. Now the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued advisories across the country to maintain peace and public harmony. The advisory asserted that peace and public harmony should not be disrupted and that Jammu and Kashmir residents in other parts of the country should be taken care of.

The Internal Security Division of the MHA stated that the Centre took an important decision with regard to Jammu and Kashmir to protect the overall national security. It said that the occasion should not be misused by vested interests that would cause the breach of security, peace and public harmony.

All chief Secretaries and DGPs of States and Union Territories, other than Delhi Police Commissioner have been issued an advisory that has instructed all security forces and agencies to remain alert and curb attempts at the disruption of public order. It has also advised the states to be extra cautious and give special attention to communally sensitive and fragile areas. The advisory also read that special care should be taken care of Kashmiris across the country and that governments should ensure to give them enough safety.

On alerts, the advisory warned the states to ensure that there was no circulation of fake messages, propaganda, conjectures, unscrupulous messages on social media that would disturb peace in the country. The move has been supported by opposition parties such as BJD, AAP, AIADMK, BSP while the ones to condemn include Congress, RJD, and DMK.

