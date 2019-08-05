Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been arrested after scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were house arrest yesterday, have been arrested officially today, reports said.

Reports say Mehbooba Mufti has been shifted to guest house from her residence in Srinagar.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullaha is also detained and is under police custody.

Both the heavyweight leaders have been arrested after the Upper House today abolished the Article 370 and 35 A.

In view to control the law and order and maintaine peace in the Valley, Centre directed security forces to arrest former J&K Chief Ministers.

On Sunday, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah,and Sajid Lone were house arrested.

Today, these leaders were trying to provoke people of the Valley using micro-blogging site Twitter. Mehbooba Mufti, in her tweets, had called it the day the darkest for Indian democracy.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K,” Mufti said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App