Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav lauded Central government's decision of scrapping Article 370 terming it a glorious day. He tweeted an old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a background banner that reads, Remove 370, end terrorism.

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which granted special status for Jammu and Kashmir, has declared to be removed today.

Home Minister Amit Shah said President Ram Nath Kovind had signed the order at once. Shah also added Jammu and Kashmir will be reorganized with the state’s bifurcation into two two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The announcement came after the Union cabinet held a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence this morning.

