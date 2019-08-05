Jammu and Kashmir to be Union Territory: Jammu & Kashmir would fall under the category of Puducherry and Delhi. The President of India would appoint an administrator or Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) for Jammu & Kashmir.

With the revocation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir has been fully integrated into the Indian Union.

Jammu and Kashmir to be Union Territory: With the revocation of powers under controversial Article 370, Parliament is debating the bill to make Jammu & Kashmir into a Union Territory with legislative assembly and Ladakh a UT without an assembly. This would entail vesting the powers in the Governor’s office, currently held by Satyapal Malik. From Monday, August 5, 2019, the special autonomous status to Jammu & Kashmir has come to an end. Though Article 370 exists, the changes to Article 367 in President Ramnath Kovind’s order have rendered the article ineffectual.

As expected, several parties have decried the move and a larger number welcomed the integration of Kashmir into India. National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti have criticised the Centre’s move after the Union Home Minister made the historic decision in Rajya Sabha.

Under the Constitution, the President of India’s powers is clearly spelt out. That is not the case with the Governor’s powers; they are extremely discretionary and the prime cause for worry for people opposing the move.

Article 1 (3) of the Constitution says the territory of India comprises the territories of the states, the Union Territories and other territories that may be acquired. The concept of Union Territories was not in the original version of the Constitution but was added by the Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Act, 1956.

Union Territory with Legislative Assembly Vs Union Territory without Legislative Assembly

The Constitution provides the setting up of a Legislative Assembly in a Union Territory with elected members i.e Delhi, Puducherry, Chandigarh etc. Jammu & Kashmir would fall under the category of Puducherry and Delhi. The President of India would appoint an administrator or Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) for Jammu & Kashmir. Apart from the three UTs, Article 240 (2) also confers the power to the President of India in regulating the affairs of all union territories.

State Vs Union Territory

States have their own governments headed by a chief minister while Union Territories are federal territories governed directly by the central government, hence the name Union Territory. But a UT with a Legislative Assembly can also elect a chief minister for the purpose of governance. Here, the powers are distributed between the Governor and the chief minister. While education and municipal operations fall under the Legislative Assembly, the governance of Security/ police and other functions are maintained by the Centre under the guardianship of the Lt. Governor.

A Lieutenant Governor has the same powers of the Governor. However, the Constitution does not stipulate how tax revenue is to be devolved to the UTs, unlike for the states. In 1949, when the Constitution was adopted, Andaman and Nicobar Islands was only union territory. With the addition of to new Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir — India has 28 states and 9 Union Territories.

Here is the list:

Union territories without their own legislatures:

1. Chandigarh

2. Dadra and Nagar Haveli

3. Daman and Diu

4. Lakshadweep

5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6. Ladakh

Union territories with their own legislatures:

7. Puducherry

8. Delhi

9. Jammu & Kashmir

