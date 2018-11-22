Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved: In a day-long political drama, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved state Assembly on Wednesday after Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Conference separately staked claim to form a government in the state. The Jammu and Kashmir has been under the rule of Governor since June this year when the BJP had pulled out PDP-led coalition government on June 19.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under the rule of Governor since June this year | Photo: IANS |

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved: In a day-long political drama, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved state Assembly on Wednesday after Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Conference separately staked claim to form a government in the state. Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday wrote to Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form a government in the state with the support of arch rival National Conference and the Congress. In a letter to Raj Bhawan, she claimed that she had the support of 56 MLAs – 15 from the NC and 12 legislators from the Congress, 29 MLAs of her own party PDP.

The claim, however, was countered by the Sajad Gani Lone of Peoples Conference. In a letter to Raj Bawan, the PC leader contended that he has the support of 55 MLAs – two of his own party, 22 legislators of the BJP, in addition to the support of 18 more MLAs. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has 87 members and any party would require 44 MLAs’ support to form a government in the state. The Opposition parties – NC, PDP and Congress – have accused the Governor of working at the behest of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In a communique released by the office of Governor, Satyapal Singh Malik has passed the order to dissolve the state Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by clause (b) of Section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir has been under the rule of Governor since June this year when the BJP had pulled out PDP-led coalition government on June 19.

Four reasons by Governor Satya Pal Malik for dissolution:

1. Horse-trading and possible exchange of money:

To get the support of legislators, the parties would indulge in horse trading and possible exchange of money, the Governor said. He said such illegal activities are unhealthy for democracy.

2. Fragile security scenario:

The release by Governor office said the Jammu and Kashmir needs a stable government and supportive government for security forces. The security personnel are involved in extensive anti-military operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation, it added.

3. Doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement:

The Governor said there were doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of the majority, adding that the dissolution of Assembly is the best suitable option.

4. Impossibility of stable government:

Raj Bhawan said there is an impossibly of a stable government in the state by the coming together of parties who had opposed each other in the past. He said coming together of such parties is nothing but an attempt to gain power.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App