Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 : Know Hazratbal Constituency

Hazratbal will see a direct battle between PDP's Asiya Naqash and NC's Salman Sagar, with Naqash aiming to reclaim her 2014 victory.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 : Know Hazratbal Constituency

Hazratbal Assembly Constituency, one of the 90 constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is gearing up for the 2024 elections. According to the Election Commission of India, the polling date for the Hazratbal seat has been set for September 25, 2024. Major political players, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, National Conference (NC), and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), have fielded candidates in this closely watched contest.

Located in the Srinagar district, Hazratbal holds significant religious and political weight largely due to its namesake, the Hazratbal Shrine. This sacred site has made the constituency a focal point in local and state politics. Hazratbal is set to witness a straight fight between PDP’s Asiya Naqash and NC’s Salman Sagar. Naqash, who won this seat in 2014 on a PDP ticket, will aim to repeat her success against Sagar.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, JKPDP’s Asiea won the seat with 13,234 votes, defeating JKN’s Mohammad Syed Akhoon, who garnered 9,834 votes, giving JKPDP 44.87% of the total vote share. Meanwhile, in the 2008 elections, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference won the seat with 11,041 votes, defeating Asiea, who received 6,769 votes. The NC secured 44.66% of the total votes that year.

Also Read: How Did Ravinder Raina Rise To Become BJP’s Main Man In J&K Elections?

 

Historically, Hazratbal has been a stronghold for the National Conference, primarily due to the influence of the Abdullah family. Both Farooq and Omar Abdullah have been prominent figures in the region, with the seat often swinging in favor of the NC.

Situated around 10 kilometers from Srinagar’s city center, Hazratbal became widely known after the construction of the Hazratbal Shrine, a site visited by thousands annually due to its religious significance. It is believed to house relics of the Prophet Muhammad, making it a sacred destination for many. The word “Hazrat” in Urdu connotes “respect,” while “bal” in Kashmiri translates to “place,” thus meaning “a place of great respect.”

In addition to its religious importance, the area is a hub for higher education, home to prominent institutions such as the University of Kashmir, its College of Engineering (Zukura Campus), and the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. These institutions draw students from across the state, studying a wide range of subjects from the arts to engineering.

Hazratbal Shrine

The Hazratbal Shrine, located on the northern shores of Dal Lake, offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Revered as one of the holiest sites for Muslims in Kashmir, the shrine is believed to house a relic of Prophet Muhammad—Moi-e-Muqqadas (the sacred hair).

Its architecture is a blend of Mughal and Kashmiri styles, featuring a white marble structure, a large dome, a towering minaret, and expansive courtyards that can hold large gatherings of worshippers. The relic’s arrival in Kashmir dates back to the Mughal era, with Emperor Shah Jahan commissioning the initial construction of the shrine in 1634.

In 1963, the relic was stolen, leading to widespread protests and unrest throughout Kashmir. Though it was eventually recovered, the incident had a profound impact on the region’s political and social climate.

Today, Hazratbal remains one of the most visited religious sites in Kashmir, attracting thousands of devotees, particularly during Islamic festivals such as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet’s birthday. The site continues to be a symbol of faith, culture, and history in the region.

 

Read more: J&K Assembly Elections Phase 2: Key Constituencies, Candidates, Demographics And All You Need To Know

