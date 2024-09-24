According to the Election Commission (EC), over 2.5 million individuals are set to be eligible to vote in 26 constituencies—11 in Jammu and 15 in Kashmir in Phase 2.

The upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, will take place in three phases from September 18 to October 1, 2024, with results scheduled for announcement on October 8. In the first phase, voter turnout reached 61.38% across 24 Assembly Constituencies. The gender-wise turnout figures are as follows:

Male: 63.75%

Female: 58.96%

Third Gender: 40%

Overall: 61.38%

This election signifies a significant change in regional politics, featuring a competitive landscape among key parties such as the BJP, NC, Congress, and PDP, as well as independent and smaller party candidates.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014, but the government fell apart in 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support from the coalition led by Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Following this, the District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted in late 2020. This year’s Lok Sabha elections saw a notable voter turnout of 58.46% in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the highest participation in 35 years.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir consists of 90 Assembly constituencies. The BJP has chosen to run independently in these elections, while the National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed a coalition. The NC will contest 51 seats, Congress will field candidates in 32 seats, and there will be “friendly contests” in five constituencies. Additionally, the CPI(M) will be contesting one seat in South Kashmir, while the Panthers Party has one seat allocated in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Constituencies Voting in Phase 2

The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections is expected to be crucial for major political parties, featuring several prominent candidates. A total of 239 candidates are vying for election across 26 constituencies. Notable contenders include former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Ravinder Raina, and Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari. This phase encompasses assembly segments in the central Kashmir districts of Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal, as well as the Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region.

Constituency Voter Details

1. Kangan (ST)

Kangan (ST) is an important assembly constituency located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. This constituency is designated as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat, which is significant in representing the interests and concerns of the tribal communities in the region. Kangan has a total voter population of 78,718, consisting of 39,918 male voters and 38,800 female voters.

Male Voters: 39,918

Female Voters: 38,800

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 78,718

2. Ganderbal

Ganderbal holds a prominent position in the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir. It is strategically located and serves as a hub for various administrative and economic activities in the region. The constituency is often a focal point for major political parties, as winning Ganderbal can significantly influence their overall standing in the assembly. Ganderbal has a total voter population of 129,013, with 64,109 male voters and 64,904 female voters. The constituency has recorded 0 voters identifying as third gender, reflecting a fairly balanced gender representation among voters.

Male Voters: 64,109

Female Voters: 64,904

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 129,013

3. Hazratbal

Hazratbal holds considerable political significance within the Srinagar district and the broader Jammu and Kashmir region. Known for its rich cultural and religious significance, Hazratbal is home to the revered Hazratbal Shrine, which attracts numerous visitors and pilgrims. Hazratbal has a total voter population of 112,541, comprising 56,175 male voters and 56,366 female voters. The constituency has recorded 0 voters identifying as third gender, indicating a relatively balanced gender representation among its electorate.

Male Voters: 56,175

Female Voters: 56,366

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 112,541

4. Khanyar

Khanyar is an important assembly constituency located in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Known for its rich cultural heritage and strategic significance, Khanyar is an area where historical influences blend with modern political dynamics. Khanyar has a total voter population of 91,226, consisting of 45,407 male voters and 45,816 female voters.

Male Voters: 45,407

Female Voters: 45,816

Third Gender: 3

Total Voters: 91,226

5. Habba Kadal

Habba Kadal is a notable assembly constituency located in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Habba Kadal is known for its wooden bridge located in the old city of Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir, India that crosses the Jhelum river. It was first built in 1551 by Sultan Habib Shah of the Shah Miri Dynasty and is one of the seven original bridges that have existed in the city for a long time Habba Kadal has a total voter population of 95,546, comprising 47,404 male voters and 48,133 female voters.

Male Voters: 47,404

Female Voters: 48,133

Third Gender: 9

Total Voters: 95,546

6. Lal Chowk

Lal Chowk is a prominent assembly constituency located in the heart of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Lal Chowk is often viewed as a political microcosm of Jammu and Kashmir, given its central location and vibrant marketplace. Lal Chowk has a total voter population of 107,199, consisting of 53,425 male voters and 53,773 female voters. The constituency has recorded 1 voter identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 53,425

Female Voters: 53,773

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 107,199

7. Channapora

Channapora is a key constituency for major political parties, as it reflects a mix of urban and rural concerns located in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Channapora has a total voter population of 85,431, consisting of 42,556 male voters and 42,874 female voters. The constituency has recorded 1 voter identifying as third gender, indicating a generally balanced representation among the electorate.

Male Voters: 42,556

Female Voters: 42,874

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 85,431

8. Zadibal

Zadibal is an important assembly constituency situated in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Zadibal has a total voter population of 112,864, comprised of 56,408 male voters and 56,451 female voters. Additionally, 5 voters identifying as third gender are registered voters.

Male Voters: 56,408

Female Voters: 56,451

Third Gender: 5

Total Voters: 112,864

9. Eidgah

Eidgah is a notable assembly constituency located in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. It boasts a total voter population of 61,885, with 31,094 male voters and 30,789 female voters. Eidgah is known for its historical Eidgah ground, where large congregational prayers are held during Eid festivals, drawing thousands of devotees from across the region.

Male Voters: 31,094

Female Voters: 30,789

Third Gender: 2

Total Voters: 61,885

10. Central Shalteng

Central Shalteng is a prominent assembly constituency located in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Central Shalteng is home to a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, with residents celebrating various festivals and events that highlight the region’s heritage. Central Shalteng has a total voter population of 107,770, with 54,185 male voters and 53,576 female voters. Additionally, 9 voters identifying as third gender are registered, reflecting the constituency’s commitment to inclusivity in the electoral process.

Male Voters: 54,185

Female Voters: 53,576

Third Gender: 9

Total Voters: 107,770

11. Budgam

Budgam is an assembly constituency located in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Budgam is renowned for its stunning landscapes, including lush green fields, beautiful gardens, and the breathtaking Dal Lake, attracting nature lovers and tourists. Budgam has a total voter population of 125,394, comprising 63,467 male voters and 61,926 female voters, along with 1 voter identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 63,467

Female Voters: 61,926

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 125,394

12. Beerwah

Beerwah is an assembly constituency located in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Beerwah is home to a diverse community, celebrating various cultural festivals and events that highlight the region’s heritage and traditions. Beerwah has a total voter population of 98,268, comprising 50,169 male voters and 48,095 female voters, along with 4 voters identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 50,169

Female Voters: 48,095

Third Gender: 4

Total Voters: 98,268

13. Khansahib

Khansahib is a significant assembly constituency located in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Khansahib has a total voter population of 94,016, comprising 48,130 male voters and 45,882 female voters, along with 4 voters identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 48,130

Female Voters: 45,882

Third Gender: 4

Total Voters: 94,016

14. Charar-i-Sharief

Charar-i-Sharief is an assembly constituency situated in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Charar-i-Sharief is home to the revered shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani (Nund Rishi), a prominent figure in Kashmiri spirituality, attracting pilgrims and tourists alike. Charar-i-Sharief has a total voter population of 103,277, comprising 52,545 male voters and 50,729 female voters, along with 3 voters identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 52,545

Female Voters: 50,729

Third Gender: 3

Total Voters: 103,277

15. Chadoora

Chadoora is a notable assembly constituency located in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Chadoora is known for its scenic beauty, featuring lush green fields and serene landscapes, making it a picturesque destination for nature lovers with total voter population of 88,659, consisting of 44,380 male voters and 44,278 female voters, along with 1 voter identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 44,380

Female Voters: 44,278

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 88,659

16. Gulabgarh (ST)

Gulabgarh is a scheduled tribe (ST) assembly constituency located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Gulabgarh is known for its scenic beauty, surrounded by lush green mountains and valleys that offer a tranquil environment and are popular among nature enthusiasts. Gulabgarh has a total voter population of 94,684, comprised of 49,517 male voters and 45,165 female voters, with 2 voters identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 49,517

Female Voters: 45,165

Third Gender: 2

Total Voters: 94,684

17. Reasi

Reasi is an assembly constituency located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, characterized by its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. Reasi has a total voter population of 84,877, comprising 44,660 male voters and 40,216 female voters, with 1 voter identifying as third gender.

Male Voters: 44,660

Female Voters: 40,216

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 84,877

18. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency is located in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is named after the famous Vaishno Devi temple, a significant pilgrimage site that attracts millions of devotees from across the country and beyond. The constituency not only holds religious importance but also plays a crucial role in the political landscape of the region. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency has a total voter population of 56,401, with 29,618 male voters and 26,783 female voters. The temple dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi is one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites, with millions of devotees trekking to the shrine each year. The temple is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Trikuta Mountains.

Male Voters: 29,618

Female Voters: 26,783

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 56,401

19. Kalakote-Sunderbani

The Kalakote-Sunderbani assembly constituency is situated in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Kalakote-Sunderbani constituency has a total voter population of 97,541, comprising 51,253 male voters, 46,287 female voters and 1 transgender voter.

Male Voters: 51,253

Female Voters: 46,287

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 97,541

20. Nowshera

The Nowshera assembly constituency is located in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Nowshera is located close to the Line of Control (LoC), making it strategically significant for military operations. The region often plays a vital role in defense discussions and initiatives aimed at enhancing border security. The Nowshera constituency had a total voter population of 86,506, consisting of 44,672 male voters and 41,832 female voters WITH 2 transgender voters.

Male Voters: 44,672

Female Voters: 41,832

Third Gender: 2

Total Voters: 86,506

21. Rajouri (ST)

Rajouri is situated in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, nestled in the Pir Panjal mountain range. It serves as a vital link between Jammu and Kashmir Valley, enhancing its strategic significance. Rajouri has a rich historical backdrop, with references dating back to ancient times.

Male Voters: 46,091

Female Voters: 43,008

Third Gender: 3

Total Voters: 89,102

22. Budhal (ST)

Budhal is located in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, situated amidst the picturesque Pir Panjal range. Budhal has a diverse population, primarily composed of Scheduled Tribes (ST), along with other communities, including Muslims and Hindus.

Male Voters: 50,295

Female Voters: 44,776

Third Gender: 1

Total Voters: 95,072

23. Thannamandi (ST)

Thannamandi is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir a north state of India. Thannamandi is also part of Anantnag–Rajouri.Thannamandi is predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes (ST), along with other communities.

Male Voters: 63,226

Female Voters: 59,144

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 122,370

24. Surankote (ST)

Surankote is one of the 90 constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, a northern Union Territory of India. Surankote is also part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Male Voters: 58,405

26. Female Voters: 54,937

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 113,342

25. Poonch Haveli

Poonch Haveli Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, a northern Union Territory of India. Poonch Haveli is also part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and National Conference that are fighting in alliance, JKPDP, are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Poonch-haveli seat.

Male Voters: 65,809

Female Voters: 62,998

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 128,807

26. Mendhar (ST)

Mendhar is a legislative assembly constituency in Jammu & Kashmir. Mendhar Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, a northern Union Territory of India. Mendhar is also part of Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Male Voters: 56,062

Female Voters: 53,412

Third Gender: 0

Total Voters: 109,474

Key Candidates for Phase 2 of J&K Assembly Polls:

Tariq Hameed Karra

The chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Tariq Hameed Karra, is contesting for the Central Shalteng seat in Srinagar. He will face competition from Abdul Qayum Bhat of the PDP, Riyaz Ahmad Mir from the Awami National Conference, and Zaffer Habib Dar of the Apni Party. Karra, a former Lok Sabha MP, departed from the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party in 2016, criticizing the BJP-PDP alliance, which collapsed in 2018. After resigning from both the Lok Sabha and PDP, he joined the Congress in 2017.

Omar Abdullah

The National Conference’s vice president is running for the 2024 assembly elections in two constituencies in Central Kashmir: Budgam and Ganderbal. Ganderbal is considered a stronghold for the National Conference, having been represented by three generations of the Abdullah family. NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah first won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was later elected from Ganderbal in 2008. In Budgam, he faces seven other candidates, including PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Awami National Conference’s Aga Syed Ahmad Moosvi.

Ravinder Raina

Ravinder Raina, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K unit, is seeking re-election from the Nowshera seat in Rajouri district, where he previously won in 2014. This time, however, he is challenged by Surinder Choudhary, a former MLC and Raina’s ex-party colleague, who is now representing the National Conference.

Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and the wealthiest candidate in the second phase with assets exceeding ₹165 crore, is contesting for the Channapora seat in Srinagar. Bukhari’s opponents include Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo of the PDP, Mushtaq Guroo from the National Conference, and Hilal Ahmad Wani from the BJP.

