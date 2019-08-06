Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation, Article 370: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday questioned Home Minister Amit Shah if the BJP will scrap the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. He said if the saffron party will scrap Article 371 of the Constitution because it has a similar provision mentioned in Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation, Article 370: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday termed abrogation of Article 370 “constitutional disaster to change the boundary of Jammu and Kashmir without taking consent of the people living there”. Tewari’s statement came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

Tewari questioned Amit Shah why the Centre tabled the state reorganisation Bill in a hurry without taking into confidence the people of Kashmir and other political parties as done before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Calling the abrogation of Article 370 illegal, the Congress leader said the article can’t be scrapped without the support of the concerned partners. Tewari attacked Shah and the BJP for blaming then prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for creating the Kashmir issue. He said Nehru had played a key role in uniting Kashmir with India.

The Congress leader questioned Shah if the BJP will scrap the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir. He said if the saffron party will scrap Article 371 of the Constitution because it has a similar provision mentioned in Article 370. He also clarified that the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh hasn’t done any unconstitutional work as done by the BJP today.

During a heated debate in the Lower house of Parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the BJP views the Jammu and Kashmir issue as an internal matter but the UN is monitoring it since 1948. He wanted to know if the Jammu and Kashmir issue is an internal matter or bilateral matter since India has signed two agreements — Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.

Demanding all-party meet, West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress can’t support abrogation of Article 370. The Nitish Kumar-led JDU too staged a walk-out in Lok Sabha over J&K Re-organisation Bill, reports said.

