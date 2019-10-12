Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation: Govt has directed all the administrative secretaries to remain in Srinagar on October 31 on the appointed day for the formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday has directed officials to remain in capital city Srinagar on the appointed day of formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh. In a statement released by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative secretaries have been asked to stay in office on October 31 as the day will be celebrated as the formation day of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh.

The state administration has also asked all the administrative officials that they shall not move outside the state during the transit days of annual darbar move in October- November, 2019.

This year, on August 5, the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state and bifurcated the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Ladakh was earlier a separate division of Jammu and Kashmir with Hill Council where the division had separate funds for its development.

Since the decision, all the schools and business outlets have remained closed and the state has incurred a loss of crores of rupees. The administration has imposed strict restrictions across the state. Internet and mobile phone services have been snapped in the valley.

On Friday, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had released a front-page advertisement in local newspaper Greater Kashmir and urged the population not be afraid of threats from militants and resume their daily activities without any fear.

In the advertisement, the government alleged that the separatists sent their children to exotic lands to study, work and earn but pushed common people to take up violence, stone-pelting and hartals. The ad also said militants are using the same tactic of threats and coercion to terrorize the residents.

