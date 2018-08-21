The Central government on Tuesday reshuffled Governors of seven states. According to the new list, Satya Pal Malik, who was previously serving as the Governor of Bihar, has now been appointed as the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir, while Lal Ji Tandon has now been appointed as Bihar Governor. The full list of new appointments and changes is inside.

The Central government on Tuesday reshuffled Governors of seven states. President Ram Nath Kovind announced the list of new appointments having the names of Governors who have been reshuffled. According to the new list, Satya Pal Malik, who was previously serving as the Governor of Bihar, has now been appointed as the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir, while Lal Ji Tandon has now been given the charge of Bihar. Narinder Nath Vohra, a 1959 batch former IAS officer was serving as J&K until now.

Lal Ji Tandon was elected to 15th Lok Sabha in 2009 from Lucknow. He defeated former Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin over 40,000 votes. The same seat was previously held by late and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee since 1991, for four consecutive terms.

Here is the complete list of new appointments and changes made by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind

Lal Ji Tandon as the Governor of Bihar. Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Haryana. Baby Rani Maurya as the Governor of Uttarakhand. Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Bihar is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. Ganga Prasad, Governor of Meghalaya is transferred and appointed as Governor of Sikkim. Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. Kaptan Singh Solanki, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

All the above appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices.

