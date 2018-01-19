Following ceasefire violation by Pakistan in RS Pura, Ramgarh, Hira Nagar and Samba, at least two civilians have been killed while 5 more injured. The people who are injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan are being provided with all the medical assistance while the Indian security forces are strongly retaliating to the ceasefire provocation by Pakistan. The security officials have cordoned off the affected area.

At least two civilians have been killed and five others injured after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in RS Pura sector. Meanwhile, two more injured were injured in another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Ramgarh sector. According to reports, the Indian army and security teams are giving a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation. The security officials have cordoned off the area where the ceasefire violation has taken place and the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan has affected RS Pura, Ramgarh, Samba and Hira Nagar area of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region.

Samba: Two civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Ramgarh sector #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/DyrK64yYSl — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

Earlier on January 15, reports suggested that at least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed by the Indian Army jawans in the cross-border firing initiated by former military soldiers. The information of 4 Pakistani army soldiers being killed by Indian forces was later confirmed by the Pakistani army. Confirming the reports, Pakistan claimed that four of its soldiers were killed in Indian forces’ firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region. However, the actual media reports clearly stated that 7 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 4 others were left severely injured in Kotli area, across Mendhar sector of Poonch near the Line of Control (LoC).

Five civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Hiranagar sector in Kathua #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals from Hospital) pic.twitter.com/xWZ2nEEVXE — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

Speaking on terrorist activities in J&K region, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat a day before had said that people in Jammu and Kashmir were tired of terrorism as they have realised it cannot give them what they want. In a Facebook Live session at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF), he also said that people of Kashmir have come to know that it is not possible to secede from India.”