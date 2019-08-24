Jammu and Kashmir: Reports have surfaced that the Central Government has made the first move to talk to Jammu and Kashmir former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti after 20-day house arrest. The government is trying to take both the leaders in confidence to make the situation better in the Valley.

Almost after 20 days of lockdown and re-organization of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has reached former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdulah. As per the reports, the Centre is trying to resume the dialogue with Peoples’ Democratic Party and National Conference leaders to better the situation in the Valley. Both the leaders have been detained since August 4, a day before the Parliament gave nod to the abolishment of Article 370 and re-organization of Jammu and Kashmir bill. The reports say Omar Abdullah is locked up at the Hari Niwas Palace and Mehbooba Mufti is house arrested at the Chashme Shahi in Srinagar.

Reports say some top officials are in communication with Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdulah and trying to convince them to contribute to controlling the situation and gain the confidence of the people of the Valley. Indian Express’ report quoted a source stating: The lockdown and curfew cannot continue forever. The Centre is making some moves to sound out both the mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and possibly ease some restrictions on them.

While the challenge for the Central Government would that what message Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti would give to the people of the Valley once they are freed.

Earlier on August 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tabled the bill to the end Article 370 and special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The bill was supported by a majority of the Members of the Parliament. Opposition parties like AAP, BJD, TRS, TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK had powered the bill.

On the other hand, Congress, JDU and TMC had voted aginst it.

It was also decided that the Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be a state and it will be divided into two parts, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladhak. One with the assembly and other without the assembly just like Delhi and Chandigarh.

