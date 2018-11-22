Army camp attacked in Kulgam: A civilian was injured on Thursday after terrorists opened fire at an Army camp in Khudwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam, prompting the security forces to retaliate. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, reports said. The civilian identified as Muskaan Jan, a resident of Wanigund Qaimoh Kulgam, has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Army camp attacked in Kulgam: A civilian was injured on Thursday after terrorists opened fire at an Army camp in Khudwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam, prompting the security forces to retaliate. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, reports said. The civilian identified as Muskaan Jan, a resident of Wanigund Qaimoh Kulgam, has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Army’s RR camp is located inside SKUAST Research Centre in Khudwani area, a report said. This comes a day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state Assembly, citing four reasons including fragile security scenario in the state.

The Governor said the security forces in the state are involved in anti-military operations, hence the state needs a stable supportive government for security forces. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

