A civilian and a jawan were killed after a group of terrorists attacked a military camp in Kakapora of Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, Indian security forces are retaliating effecting and the operation is underway. The civilian who lost his life in this encounter has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Pulwama's Kakapora.

The civilian who lost his life in this encounter has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Pulwama's Kakapora

A civilian and a jawan were killed after a group of terrorists attacked an Army’s 50 RR camp at Kakpora Pulwama followed by a brief encounter between security forces and militants. According to initial reports, Indian security forces are retaliating effecting and the operation is underway. The civilian who lost his life in this encounter has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Pulwama’s Kakapora. Soon after the coward attack by terrorists, authorities have suspended Indian Railway services and internet services in the area.

According to reports, family members of victim Bilal, who was killed in Firing at Kakpora yesterday evening, have refused to take his body. According to them, Bilal and his brother Mehraj, reported to be a businessman, had gone to a nearby Village and both were coming back to home, Bilal was killed and Mehraj is still missing.

According to an Army official, “The militants first lobbed a grenade and later fired towards the camp. Soldiers retaliated the fire triggering a brief gun battle in which a civilian and a soldier were injured.”

Updating………….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App