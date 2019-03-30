Jammu and Kashmir: A civilian was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Arjumand Majid Bhat, a resident of Khwajabag Bagh village.

Jammu and Kashmir: A civilian was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Arjumand Majid Bhat, a resident of Khwajabag Bagh village. He was a chemist by profession. The incident took place around 4.50pm when terrorists entered his shop, located at Baramulla’s Main Chowk. The security has been beefed up in the region and the police are investigating the motive behind the murder. Baramulla is around 70km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes two days after suspected militants shot dead a civilian in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Militants fired upon Tanveer Ahmad Dar near Kachdoora village in the afternoon.

Earlier today, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was seriously injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near the State Bank of India branch in Pulwama. The incident took place when the CRPF convoy was passing in front of the bank.

On March 19, a man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tral area of Pulwama district. He was identified as Mohsin Ahmad Wani, a resident of Reshipora area in Tral. He was attacked outside his house in Reshipora around 7:20pm in the evening.

On January 23, three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Baramulla district.

