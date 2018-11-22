Jammu and Kashmir crisis: Speaking on the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Ram Madhav said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) boycotted local body polls in October because they had instructions from across the border, alluding to Pakistan. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir crisis: Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav levelled a sensational allegation against two of the main parties — Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) — in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Speaking on the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Ram Madhav said the PDP and the NC boycotted local body polls in October because they had instructions from across the border and probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state Assembly on Wednesday after three mainstream parties Congress-PDP-NC came together to stake claim to form a government that was countered by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone with the BJP’s backing.

Madhav clarified that the PDP and the NC’s action prompted Governor Satya Pal Malik to dissolve the state Assembly. Madhav also said that only Governor Satya Pal Malik can answer why Raj Bhawan’s fax machine is not working, but this is a lame excuse on the part of Mehbooba Mufti. Terming the latest political development drama, the BJP leader said Mehbooba Mufti never claimed that she will form the government in her letter; she said she’ll come and meet the Governor to stake the claim. As per Mehbooba Mufti’s claims on her Twitter handle, she tried to connect with the governor to stake her claim to form the government but neither the fax machine at his office and nor his official telephone could be reached. The PDP chief made her assertions after claiming that she has the support of JKNC and the Congress.

However, former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah criticised Ram Madhav’s allegations demanded that Madhav should prove his allegations that his party (NC) boycotted the local body polls on directions from Pakistan. He said the dissolution of J&K Assembly couldn’t be a coincidence since the JKNC was pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now.

I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More