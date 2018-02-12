Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) foiled the infiltration bid in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir after they opened fire on the two militants spotted in the area. Sources suggest that the two militants were carrying two AK-47 rifles. An alert was sounded after the two terrorists were found approaching towards CRPF camp situated in Srinagar. After the guards noticed that the two had come pretty close to two the CRPF camp, they opened fire following which the two terrorists fled away with their AK-47 rifles.

Reports suggest that two terrorists were carrying bags and were armed with AK-47s. An alert was sounded after the two terrorists were found approaching towards CRPF camp situated in Srinagar. After the guards noticed that the two had come pretty close to two the CRPF camp, they opened fire following which the two terrorists fled away with their AK-47 rifles. After the firing, the higher authorities were alerted and a search operation has been launched by the forces in the area to nab the terrorists, who are suspected to be hiding in the area.

The following incident comes to light after all the security forces were deployed in the Jammu area in wake of the Sunjuwan Army camp terror attack. At around 4:55 AM in five suspected JeM militants barged inside the Army camp and opened fire. Following the terror attack, the Army had cordoned off the area, sealed all exists and had launched search operations in the area to neutralise the hidden terrorist. Commenting on the Army operations in Jammu, IGP Jammu, SD Singh Jamwal said that Army was taking all precautions to save all the precious lives habiting in the area. The security forces gunned down 5 terrorists and were carrying out the operations carefully as they do not want any collateral damage, he added.