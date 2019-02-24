Jammu and Kashmir: Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur and army personnel lost his life in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Tarigam, Kulgam. Two other army personnel have sustained severe injuries during the encounter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur and army personnel lost his life in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tarigam, Kulgam. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have also been killed in the encounter. Reports said that the 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, the CRPF and the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police had launched a joint operation after they received a tip-off regarding the presence of militants in teh area. Two army personnel have sustained severe injuries during the encounter.

The report in ANI stated that DSP Aman Kumar Thakur who lost his life in the encounter was a 2011 batch KPS Officer. He had been heading counter-terrorism wing of J&K police in Kulgam for past 1.5 years. Police have also recovered arms and ammunition during the encounter.

An army major has also been injured in the encounter. The reports said that the militants opened fire at the security forces and the encounter triggered when teh forces started retaliating.

On February 14, 2019, over 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a convoy of 78 CRPF vehicles. Jaish had claimed the responsibility of teh attack and since then the forces have tightened their surveillance across the border.

Commenting on the Kulgam encounter, DGP Dilbagh Singh confirmed that teh encounter was carried out after information was received that a few militants were hiding in the Valley. He added prima facie, it was a group of militants from Jaish who were hiding somewhere after which security forces started operation.

