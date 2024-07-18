Jammu and Kashmir: Doda Terrorist Encounter Injures Two Soldiers

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

They received initial treatment at the government hospital in Doda and are now being airlifted to the Army hospital via an Army chopper.

Earlier today, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Kastigarh area of Doda. This comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in Doda on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area north of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with the terrorists was established at about 9 PM, during which a heavy firefight ensued. Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh.

On July 16, LtGen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, laid a wreath to pay homage to the brave hearts of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region during the counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

