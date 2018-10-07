Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: Tremors of 4.6-magnitude were felt on Sunday morning in J&K. As per the reports, the earthquake hit the state at 8:09 am today. So far there is no news about the loss of life or major property damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, earthquake of 5.5 on Richter scale struck Assam’s Kokrajar district. The epicentre of the quake was Sapatgram area, which is around 250 km from capital city Guwahati. The tremors were also felt in the adjacent states Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the people habiting the in the area, the tremors were strong and lasted a few seconds. There are no current reports of any loss of life or damage to the property in the state. Reports add that as soon as locals felt an earthquake they immediately ran out of their houses to safer areas.

