The counting of 52 civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir completed today with the BJP beating the Congress and the Independent candidate in the Jammu province. As the two major regional forces — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the national Conference — decided to stay away from urban local body polls over the alleged attempts to dilute Article 35(A) of the Constitution, the BJP did not miss the chance to take an advantage at least in the Jammu province.

While demonstrating the party’s victory via a chart, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav highlighted the fact that the party has won total 212 seats in the Jammu province while the rival party Congress closed its account with 110 seats. The Independent candidates have given a close fight to the saffron party with winning 185 of the total seats in the region. Also, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) obtained only 13 seats in the Jammu province.

The saffron party has shown the best performance in Jammu district by winning 92 of the 154 seats while the Congress has won only 28 seats in the district. In Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba, the party has won 23, 34, 14 and 18 seats respectively.

Comparatively, the Congress has performed well in Rajouri, Doda, and Ramban. Coming to the Valley, Congress won the battle with 79 wards, while the BJP and independents won 75 and 71 seats respectively. The Valley includes Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Badgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal as its districts. Also, the Congress has won all the 13 seats in the Leh Municipal committee.

The votes were cast in four phases and the overall voter turnout was low at 35.1%. In the first phase on October 8, there was the turnout was recorded at 8.3%. In the second, third and last phase, the voter turnout was 3.4%, 3.49%, and 4.2%.

