Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024: 40% Independents In Race, Rivals Claim BJP Sponsorship To Split Votes

In Jammu and Kashmir, the upcoming assembly elections are witnessing an unprecedented number of Independent candidates. Over 40% of the 908 candidates contesting the elections are Independents, leading to allegations that they are being strategically supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divide the vote. This election marks the first assembly poll since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent reorganization into two Union territories.

Delimitation and Increased Seats

Following a 2022 delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir has increased from 87 to 90, with 47 seats allocated to the Kashmir Valley and 43 to Jammu. The high number of Independent candidates has raised concerns among major political parties. The National Conference, Congress, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged that these candidates are being covertly supported by “Delhi” to undermine their chances.

Historical Context of Independent Candidates

A total of 365 candidates have filed nominations as Independents for the three-phase polls. This is the second highest number of Independent candidates in the history of Jammu and Kashmir elections. In the 2008 Assembly elections, 468 candidates ran as Independents. The total number of candidates this time is also among the highest ever recorded, with 1,353 candidates in 2008 and 831 in the last election held in 2014 before the state’s reorganization.

Distribution of Candidates Across Divisions

In the Jammu division, which has a strong BJP presence, there are 367 candidates competing for 43 seats. In the Kashmir Valley, 541 candidates are contesting 47 seats. On average, there are five Independent candidates for each of the 47 Assembly segments in Kashmir, while the number is lower in Jammu, with 2.93 Independents per constituency.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Mehbooba Mufti has accused Delhi of orchestrating the large number of Independent candidates to divide the vote. She stated, “We have to be together so that the large number of Independents fielded by Delhi does not succeed in dividing the votes.”

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam, claimed that Delhi’s strategy is aimed at silencing him. He said, “Delhi is not trying to silence any politician in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir, as much as they are trying to do with Omar Abdullah.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized the high number of Independent candidates, suggesting that their presence is a BJP strategy to disrupt the Congress-National Conference alliance. Kharge remarked, “The Congress and the National Conference are contesting the elections together, which has made the BJP nervous. Now they are trying to break the alliance. They are even fielding private players and supporting them indirectly as Independents in an attempt to defeat our candidates. Otherwise, where do they (Independents) get the money from? Who is behind them?

Noteworthy Constituencies

The Sopore Assembly segment, known for its history of militancy and election boycotts, has the highest number of candidates, with 22 aspirants, 14 of whom are Independents. Notably, Ajaz Guru, the brother of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, is among the Independent candidates in Sopore. The Sonawari segment in Bandipora district also features a significant number of Independent candidates.

Conversely, four constituencies—Budhal, Kangan, Ramangar, and Srigufwara-Bijbehara—have no Independent candidates. In Srigufwara-Bijbehara, one of the three candidates is Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. In the Jammu division, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir president Ravindra Raina is a prominent candidate from Nowshera.

Election Schedule

The assembly elections will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.

