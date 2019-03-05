Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely held on the same date. The ECI visit has taken place amid intense speculation whether the state assembly polls will also be held simultaneously with the General Elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely held on the same date. Both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state can go together. The Election Commission had discussions with several officers in the state including J&K Chief Secretary, DGP, Union Home Secretary. Meanwhile, the commission has said that they have considered everything and will inform about the decision at a press conference in Delhi.

Election commission team is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the poll preparedness in the State. The ECI visit has taken place amid intense speculation whether the state assembly polls will also be held simultaneously with the General Elections.

The commission had also met several political party leaders including delegations of National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Pradesh Congress Committee and other smaller parties.

The Commission had also met representatives of few parties in Jammu region. Moreover, the team had also met the concerned senior officials to take their viewpoint on the security situation and election preparedness.

Jammu and Kashmir have 6 Lok Sabha seats including two in Jammu region, three in Kashmir and one in Kargil-Ladakh. Sources said that conducting simultaneous elections for Parliament and Assembly in the State is a tough task given the disturbed conditions in the Valley and at the borders.

