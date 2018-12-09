Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Mujgund. The encounter was broke out on Saturday evening, reports said. The gunfight also left five security personnel injured. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Mujgund. The encounter broke out on Saturday evening, reports said. The gunfight also left five security personnel injured. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. According to police, a search operation that lasted for 17 hours was launched on Saturday evening jointly by police and security forces in Mujgund area on Bandipora Road. Reports said five residential houses were blown away by the security forces in an attempt to neutralise the terrorists.

The clashes between local youths and security forces erupted near the encounter site following the gunfight between security forces and terrorists in outskirts of Srinagar. However, the identity of slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. The security forces have intensified their anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

#JammuAndKashmir: Three terrorists have been neutralied in Mujgund encounter in Srinagar. 5 security personnel have been injured. Weapons and other warlike stores have been recovered. Search operation is underway. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). pic.twitter.com/m3qC862ZGv — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2018

Meanwhile, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested by police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar this afternoon. The terrorist has been identified as Reyaz Ahmed who was wanted after security forces busted a terrorist hideout last year. He is a hardcore motivator who encourages youth to join militancy and terrorist activities. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

