An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district on wee hours of Tuesday after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Redwani village in Kulgam following specific inputs on the presence of militants. 2 terrorists are said to be hiding in the area, as per inputs from ANI.

The incident comes on the heels of another encounter when 6 terrorists were killed in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Among the 6 killed was Azas Ahmed Malik who was an accused in the murder of journalist and former editor of Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari.

Earlier, on November 22 a civilian came under fire and sustained injuries during an exchange of fire between the militants and security personnel in Kulgam district. The exchange ensued after militants opened fire on Army camp in Khudwani area.

In another incident on November 18, 2 terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces at Rabban area of Zainapora village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter came a day after the militants abducted and killed a 19-year-old teenager.

Last week was one of the deadliest weeks this year with a total of 22 militants being killed in Kashmir region. According to a report in The Hindu, this year is the deadliest year since 2009 with more than 200 militants being neutralised so far in the year.

While most the killed militants belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the highest number was gunned down in south Kashmir. Out of the total 200, 109 were from the southern region.

Among the major operations was the killing of Azas Ahmed Malik, Abu Mateen, Abu Hamaas, Sameer Ahmad Bhat alias Sameer Tiger and Mannan Wani.

Earlier, in a bid to de-escalate tensions in the region, forces adopted several measures including a cessation in the operations during the Holy month of Ramadan. The Army has also appealed to the families of the militants to ask their wards to give up guns and return to their families.

