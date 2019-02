The Warpora region of Sopore district in the valley has been hijacked by gunfire battle between the forces and terrorists

In the latest development to the aftermath of Pulwama attack on Indian security forces last week, Jammu and Kashmir has yet another encounter between security forces and terrorists. The Warpora area of Sopore in the valley’s Baramulla district has been hijacked by gunfire battle between the forces and terrorists. According to sources, two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the ongoing gun battle.

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

More details awaited

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More