One army jawan was martyred and two civilians including a minor boy were killed during an encounter that began in the early hours of Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Following the encounter, the Internet services are suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.

In a fierce gunbattle that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an army jawan was martyred and two were injured in the early hours of Wednesday. Reports said that two civilians, including a minor boy, were also killed during the gunbattle. The encounter, which was launched last night, is still underway. According to the latest reports, some of the terrorists have been trapped in the South Kashmir area. Six additional coys of CRPF were moved to the spot, the report said.

Following the encounter, the Internet services are suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir. According to the reports, the train services on the Srinagar-Banihal route have been suspended as a precautionary measure. However, the trains will be plying normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the soldier succumbed to his injuries, while the civilian was brought dead.

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists & security forces in Khudwani area of Kulgam District in South Kashmir. 6 additional coys of CRPF moved to the spot. 2-3 terrorists have been trapped. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/hmDRMrgDEg — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

#JammuAndKashmir: Mobile internet services suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir following the encounter at Kulgam. Train services on Srinagar-Banihal route suspended as a precautionary measure. However, trains to ply normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

ALSO READ: Heavy firing along Line of Control, 1 terrorist killed

A search operation was immediately launched early in the morning in Kulgam after input of militant presence in the Khudwani area, police said. “During the search operation, some gunshots were heard after which an encounter started. The gunfight is still underway,” a leading news agency quoted police as saying. There were also reports of stone-pelting at the security personnel to disturb the operation, a police official said.

ALSO READ: Violent clashes shake Valley, students hit streets against killings of terrorists in recent encounters

A few days back, on April 6, a terrorist was killed by the Indian defence forces when a heavy firing at the Line of Control (LoC) near Lam and Jhangar villages of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that three soldiers have been also injured during the encounter and around 7-8 terrorists are trapped in the isolated areas.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App