Shopian encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The two slain terrorists have been identified as Nawaz Wagay of Shopian and Yawar Wani of Pulwama. Both were affiliated with terror outfit Al-Badr. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation on late Saturday after receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants at Rebban in Shopian district, reports said. There was no collateral damage during the Shopian encounter, the Kashmir Police said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, the police added. The operation was jointly conducted by Army, CRPF and local police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

