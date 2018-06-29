The trapped terrorists are said to be suspected killers of senior Journalist Shujaat Bukhari and Army jawan, Aurangzeb. Naveed Jatt — a suspect in Shujat Bukhari killing — is also said to be among one of the trapped terrorists. Reports add that the following encounter broke out at around 4 pm today.

On Friday, a massive encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Reports suggest that at least four terrorists have been trapped in a residential building in Chatapora area. Reports suggest that the terrorists trapped are said to be suspected killers of senior Journalist Shujaat Bukhari and Army jawan, Aurangzeb. Naveed Jatt — a suspect in Shujat Bukhari killing — is also said to be among one of the trapped terrorists. Reports add that the following encounter broke out at around 4 pm on June 29.

Acting on a tip-off, the Indian Army had launched cordon and search operations to nab the trapped terrorists. The security forces have also blocked all the exits to make sure that no terrorists escape the area.

Reportedly, the operations were carried out in Thumna village. Commenting on the encounter, a J&K Police official said that the forces had located the building where the terrorists were reportedly hiding but the operations are being put on hold due to the presence of civilians on the building.

#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Chatapora. Terrorists reportedly trapped in a residential building. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Jzm25D58Fi — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

The reports of Pulwama encounter surface just a day after Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Swayam Prakash Pani said that Shujaat Bukhari’s killing was the part of a plan hatched by some LeT terrorists. He further added that the conspiracy of killing Bukhari was done in Pakistan.

The following Pulwama encounter is said to be an operation that is being carried out by security forces to avenge the killing of Shujaat Bukhari and Aurangzeb in Jammu and Kashmir. While the army is deployed in Pulwama to nab the terrorists, clashes have been reported between the forces and the youth. The following clashes have left one civilian injured.

