An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Babagund village of Langate area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reported ANI. Reports said that around two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. No causalities have been reported so far. The reports also said that the gunbattle broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Friday. More updates awaited.

#JammuAndKashmir : Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district's Handwara area. Two to three terrorists believed to be trapped. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019

