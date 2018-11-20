Shopian encounter: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Nadigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, around 48 km from the state capital Srinagar. The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the area. 2 to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. This comes amid a series of kidnappings and killings of young Kashmiris in the Valley.

Shopian encounter: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Nadigam village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, around 48 km from the state capital Srinagar. The security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. This comes amid a series of kidnappings and killings of young Kashmiris in the Valley. The operation is being conducted by a joint team of 34RR, 23para and SOG, a report said. Three security personnel are reported to be injured in the fierce gunbattle.

A 23-year-old man, identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai, was kidnapped on Sunday morning and was released in the evening. This came a day after five youths were kidnapped by the terrorists from various villages across the Kulgam district. Later in the day, a body of 19-year-old was found with his throat slit in Shopian.

Meanwhile, the polling for the second phase of panchayat elections will be held on Tuesday amid a boycott shutdown call by separatists. They had called for a strike on the polling day. Two key players – National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party – are not contesting panchayat polls in the state.

The voting will begin at 8:00 am and the polling will be held in 828 polling booths stations in Kashmir and 1,351 in Jammu division. The first phase of voting for panchayat election in the Valley saw a 64.5 per cent turnout on Saturday while impressive 79.5 voter turnout was recorded in Jammu region.

