Five months after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, fifteen envoys from Latin American and African countries are expected to visit the valley today and meet civil society members over the security situation in the Union Territory.

ANI reported that a delegation of 15 foreign envoys has already reached Srinagar and are currently being briefed by the Indian Army on the security situation. The delegation comprises envoys from USA, Argentina, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Norway, Maldives, Niger and Morocco.

European Union envoy is also expected to review the security situation in Kashmir on another date as the EU has informed the BJP-led Centre that it will visit the UT.

The ones visiting today will be meeting Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and other officials in Jammu. This is the first time in five months that several countries asked the Centre to let them review the ground situation in the areas under internet shutdown. Reports suggest that India’s move to allow foreign envoys is a diplomatic move to water down Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir issue. Following the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, India had reached to P5 countries and world capitals explaining why it abrogated UT’s special status.

Pakistan has been trying hard to internationalize the Kashmir issue but to no avail. It’s very first attempt was the informal closed-door meeting of UNSC member where barring China, the other countries called Kashmir India’s internal matter.

Time and again, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has raked up the Kashmir issue at international forums and one such was at the United Nations summit where in an almost 40-minute long speech, Khan accused India of subverting human rights underlining that India was suppressing its minorities.

