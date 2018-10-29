A municipal office was set on fire on Monday evening, October 29, in Indian-administrated Kashmir. The incident comes after 5 Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were injured today in a reportedly terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A municipal office was set on fire on Monday evening, October 29, in Indian-administrated Kashmir. The incident comes after 5 Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were injured today in a reportedly terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar. Media reports said terrorists fired at the BSP jawans’ vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of the J&K. The injured troopers, belonging to the 163rd battalion, have been admitted to the hospital, while one of them is critically injured. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and are on a hunt to find out the attackers.

The incident comes after the controversial four-phase local urban bodies polls which ended on October 16. The BJP had garnered a victory in the elections, by winning 100 wards in Kashmir and 212 in Jammu. In the Shopian district, the saffron party won 13 of the municipality’s 17 seats uncontested as both contestants and electors did not participate in the fray. News reports pointed out that there were no nominations received in the remaining 4 seats.

The regional mainstream parties National Conference (NC) and People Demoractic People (PDP) and separatist groups boycotted the polls which resulted in there were many uncontested winners.

The regional parties described the civic polls “an imposition by the Centre.” A report by The Hindu said it is for the first time that no mainstream party fielded its candidate in the local urban body polls.

Meanwhile, yesterday a J&K sub-inspector was gunned down by suspected militants at Wahibugh in Pulwama district. In another attack, a PDP member was shot at on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The spiral of violence comes after four-phase local urban body polls in the Valley. Media reports said that more 78 militants have been killed in the past 12 weeks, and militant attacks and search operation have injured over 100 civilians.

