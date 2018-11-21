Hours after Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone staked claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, state governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly. While Sajad said he enjoyed the support of 44 MLAs, PDP chief Mufti said he had the support of 56 MLAs.

Hours after Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone staked claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, state governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly. The development came after PDP chief tweeted that she has been trying to reach the governor but hasn’t been able to do so. Mehbooba in her letter stated that her party is the largest party in the state Assembly having 29 legislators, and with Congress and National Conference, would like to stake claim to form the government in the state.

After Mehbooba staked claim, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone also claimed to have the support of the majority of legislators. He claimed the support of 26 BJP MLAs and 18 others which would cross the majority mark of 44 in the state Assembly. Mehbooba had claimed support of 56 MLAs.

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly BJP have 25 MLAs, PDP have 29, Congress have 12 while the National Conference have 15 and 7 others. In the others category is Sajid Lone’s People’s Conference that have 2 lawmakers.

The coalition of PDP and Congress along with the outside support of National Conference has come in the wake of reports of BJP’s attempts to break MLAs from PDP, Congress and National Conference.

Worth mentioning are the reports from Tuesday when PDP parliamentarian Muzaffar Baig threatened to quit his party and hinted at backing Sajad Lone.

In the PDP, NC and Congress alliance, former Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari was likely to be the CM’s face. There were also some reports suggesting the Mehbooba Mufti wanted Farooq Abdullah to lead the alliance but the NC decided not to be part of the government and support the PDP-Congress alliance from outside.

